An exciting left-sided player capable of operating as a winger or full-back, Atkinson joins the club on a permanent deal from West Ham United, signing a contract until 2025.

Hailing from Rush – a small seaside commuter town, not far from Dublin – Atkinson’s professional career began at Shelbourne FC in July 2017, winning her first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad just three months later.

Her excellent form led to a transfer to Scottish Women’s Premier League side Celtic in February 2021 where she spent 15 months, playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and scoring the winning goal in the 2022 Scottish Women’s Cup Final.

Atkinson joined West Ham in July 2022 and has since made 22 appearances in the Women’s Super League, scoring once. On the international stage, she has won 13 caps, including two at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia.

The 22-year-old becomes Palace Women’s second addition of the winter transfer window after Ria Percival joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

She could be set to make her Palace debut against Charlton Athletic at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday (28th January, KO: 14:00 GMT), with tickets for the game still available here.

Upon signing, Atkinson said: “I’m really excited to get started at Crystal Palace, meet all the girls and get cracking. I just really want to come here, help out the team, and hopefully win loads of games!

“I’ve heard only good things about the club, so I’m really excited to get used to the style of play here.”

Head coach Laura Kaminski added: “It’s brilliant news that Izzy has chosen to join Crystal Palace, and we look forward to welcoming her into the squad.

“Izzy’s level of talent is well-known across the women’s game, as is her character, and I have no doubt she will prove an invaluable addition to the team.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Izzy to south London, and wish her the very best for her spell with the club.