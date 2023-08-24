An England Under-19 international, the talented teenager – who has represented the Manchester club since the age of 10 – is considered one of the country’s brightest attacking prospects.

Blessed with explosive pace and a keen eye for goal, Barry was a stand-out performer in Manchester United’s Under-21 WSL Academy League and Cup double-winning side in 2022.

The 18-year-old impressed last season on loan at Derby County, having also made her first-team debut for the Red Devils in December against Sheffield United.

Barry has played three times and scored once for England at U19s level, and will now hope to plunder further goals in the red and blue of Crystal Palace in the Women’s Championship.

She could make her Palace debut in our opening league fixture – at home to Reading this Sunday (27th August, 14:00 kick-off) – with tickets on sale here, along with Season Tickets.

Barry said: “I feel really good – I'm really excited to get going. I'm excited by the ambition of what the managers want to get out of this season, and it matches what I want: to be challenging for titles.

"I know I need to get exposure to different types of leagues, and that's what Crystal Palace want to do: challenge for this year's title and kick on in the women's game. Everyone's got high spirits and it feels like a really good environment."

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “We are delighted that Keira has chosen to continue her exciting development with Crystal Palace, after impressing for club and country in recent years, and we're pleased to be working with a club of Manchester United's stature to make the most of such an exciting talent.

“We have no doubt that Keira will bring plenty of exciting qualities to the team, and we very much look forward to her joining the squad as we look to start the new season brightly.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Keira to south London, and wish her the very best for her spell with the club.