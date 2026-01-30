The Eagles’ European journey will continue on the road, with the first leg away to last season’s Premier League BH champions, who play at Bijeli Brijeg Stadium.

Kick-off for the first leg is now set for 18:45 CET (local time) / 17:45 GMT (UK time) on Thursday, 19th February.

Palace will then welcome Zrinjski Mostar to South London the following Thursday, with the second leg at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 26th February.

That match will kick off at 20:00 GMT, with tickets now on sale to qualifying supporters.

A win in the play-off round would see us face either Mainz 05 (Germany) or AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) in the Round of 16. This would also be contested over two legs, with a draw taking place following the play-off round.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when further fixture details are confirmed this season.

Match Details

Zrinjski Mostar v Crystal Palace

Thursday, 19th February

18:45 CET local time / 17:45 GMT UK time

Bijeli Brijeg Stadium

UEFA Conference League play-off round, first leg

Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar