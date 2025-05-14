Phillips has been on loan at St Mirren this season, starting in 33 consecutive Scottish Premiership games and helping the side to finish in the top half of the division before the split.

With three games remaining, he and The Buddies have an outside chance of qualifying for the play-off round of the UEFA Europa Conference League if all results go in their favour in the remaining three games.

He initially joined Palace in January 2022 from Drogheda United and went on to make his professional debut for the club at the start of the 2022/23 season against Oxford United in the League Cup.

The 23-year-old has had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, where he won the club’s Young Player of the Year award, Wycombe Wanderers and Aberdeen before the most recent move to St Mirren earlier this summer.

He has represented The Republic of Ireland at multiple levels of youth football, most recently for the Under-21s in their 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, but now he will be a part of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side as they prepare for friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg in June.

