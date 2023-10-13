Crystal Palace Women have made an outstanding start to 2023/24 under Kaminski’s stewardship, with September seeing them defeat Birmingham City 2-1 at St Andrew’s.

They then recorded Palace Women's biggest-ever victory – 9-1 against Durham – in Sutton, a showing which won the LMA’s Utilita Performance of the Week award.

Only a late equaliser denied Palace victory away at Sunderland at the end of September, but they have furthered that form and after five matches sit fourth in the Championship table, one point off the top having played a game fewer than the sides around them.

What's more, Palace have scored the most goals in the division and conceded the second-fewest, records they will hope to maintain in their next match against London City Lionesses in Sutton on Sunday (15th October, 14:00 BST kick-off), a day set to offer fantastic football and fun for all the family.

On receiving the award, Kaminski said: "I'm just happy that the work that the squad, the staff and the players have put in has been recognised. I think that's really important and shows that this group is special. Everyone has worked so hard collectively to get this new start off the ground and get us into some good momentum.

"I'm just really proud of all the players. I can't ask for more from them. They've been absolutely fantastic in terms of their work rate and their dedication to the club and to matches. At this time, working with these players, they are a really, really special group, and I love working with them every day."

The LMA Panel comprises six highly experienced individuals with specialist knowledge of the women’s game and football management: Faye White MBE, Alan Curbishley, Brent Hills, Mollie Kmita, Mo Marley MBE and Jen O’Neill.

Palace face London City Lionesses in Sutton this Sunday (15th October), with tickets now on sale.