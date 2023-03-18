The match will now kick-off at Elland Road at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 9th April, 2023, shown live on Sky Sports.

This change is due to the participation of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday, which has caused their televised Premier League match to be brought forward.

Whilst supporters were advised on 21st February that Palace’s fixture against Leeds was subject to further change due to Champions League involvement for other clubs the following week, we recognise the impact such a change can have on our loyal supporters who were intending to travel. We sincerely thank you for your unwavering support.

The club intend to provide a limited amount of free coach travel for the fixture, and will confirm booking details and capacity as soon as possible.

Tickets for the match are due to go on sale next week. Stay close to cpfc.co.uk and the club’s Twitter, Instagram and official App to be notified further of their release in due course.

Match Details