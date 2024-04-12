The 26-year-old was in blistering form in the month of March, scoring three goals in four games, whilst proving a constant menace on the left-hand side of Palace’s three-pronged attack.

The goals saw Sharpe strike twice at Selhurst Park – in wins over Sheffield United and Watford, the former a match-winning goal – and a screamer in the 5-1 win over Durham which closed out the month.

She faces competition for March’s award from Lewes’ Maria Farrugia; Sheffield United’s Isobel Goodwin; and Blackburn Rovers’ Megan Hornby.

Make sure you show your support for Molly by voting for her to be crowned the division's standout player - just click HERE.

But hurry - voting closes at 10:00 BST on Monday, 15th April!