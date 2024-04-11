The Palace No. 8 was in outstanding form for the Eagles last month, scoring three goals in four games as Palace sustained their Championship title challenge.

Sharpe started the month by making history with our first-ever winning goal in a Women's Championship match at Selhurst Park, pouncing late on to secure a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

She was then on the scoresheet again at Selhurst a fortnight later, reacting sharply to a rebound to set us on our way to a 3-0 win over Watford, before finishing the month with a Goal of the Month contender in our 5-1 win away at Durham.

As a result, Sharpe won 48.4% of supporters’ votes for March, seeing off competition from Annabel Blanchard (29.2%) and Lexi Potter (12.3%) to take the prize.

You can see the full results of your cinch Crystal Palace Women’s Player of the Month vote for March below.