Following Palace's qualification for the UEFA Conference League Round of 16, the Eagles will be in European action at home to AEK Larnaca on Thursday, 12th March. Therefore, our Premier League fixture against Leeds has been rescheduled.

As a displaced fixture, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the fixture have already sold out. Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here, whilst limited Premium Hospitality packages are also available.

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who now cannot make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Leeds United