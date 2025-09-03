Palace will now travel to Everton on Sunday, 5th October, kicking-off at 14:00 BST, with the fixture originally due to take place on Saturday, 4th October.

It will be our first ever visit to Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Eagles' visit to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal also has a new date after it was originally scheduled for Saturday, 25th October.

That game will be played on Sunday, 26th October, kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

Both matches will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, via Sky Sports.

These fixtures have been rescheduled due our participation in the UEFA Conference League, with fixtures on the preceding Thursdays against Dynamo Kyiv (A) and AEK Larnaca (H) - full details of all our European fixtures can be found here.

Ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.

Match Details

Everton v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 5th October

14:00 BST

Premier League

Hill Dickinson Stadium

Arsenal v Crystal Palace