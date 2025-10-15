Palace travel to Burnley on Wednesday, 3rd December. Previously scheduled for a 20:00 GMT start, this will now kick-off at 19:30 GMT. It has also been chosen for broadcast live in the United Kingdom, via Sky Sports.

The Eagles meeting with Fulham the following weekend has a new date and kick-off time.

The trip to Craven Cottage will now take place at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, 7th December, again broadcast live on Sky Sports. This was originally scheduled for the previous day.

As Palace are in European action on Thursday, 11th December, our home game against Manchester City will now take place on Sunday, 14th December, kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

And our trip to Elland Road to face newly-promoted Leeds United also has a new date and kick-off. That one is now set for Sunday, 21st December, kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

The fixtures against Manchester City and Leeds games have been rescheduled due our participation in the UEFA Conference League, with fixtures on the preceding Thursdays against Shelbourne (A) and KuPS (H) - full details of all our European fixtures can be found here.

Both of these matches will also be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, via Sky Sports.

Ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur.

Match Details

Burnley v Palace

Wednesday, 3rd December

19:30 GMT

Premier League

Turf Moor

Fulham v Palace

Sunday, 7th December

16:30 GMT

Premier League

Craven Cottage

Palace v Manchester City

Sunday, 14th December

14:00 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Leeds United v Palace