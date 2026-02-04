Launched in collaboration with Motorsport UK - Race for Diversity and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the Level Up: Women in Sports Series will support 30 women between the ages of 16 and 24 in progressing their careers in sport, by providing exposure to careers across the industry, behind-the-scenes insights, and workshops delivered by different partners.

Starting with a panel event at Selhurst Park on Monday, 2nd March – at the beginning of Women’s History Month 2026 – the initiative is designed to help students, recent graduates, or early-career professionals interested in building careers in sport.

Following the initial launch, the programme will comprise monthly workshops between March and July, including sessions with our collaborators, culminating in participants spending a day at the cricket at Lord’s – the ground owned by MCC – this summer.

A full timeline of planned events can be seen below.

Applications for the programme open at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, 4th February and close at 17:00 on Wednesday, 18th February. Please click here to apply.