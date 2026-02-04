Programme Structure
The Programme Cohort will comprise 30 women between the ages of 16–24 – including (but not limited to) students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals interested in careers in sport.
Applications will be considered with an intersectional perspective, to ensure the group includes women of all backgrounds.
- Applications will open: 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, 4th February 2026
- Applications will close: 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, 18th February 2026
- Please click here to apply.
- Applications will be reviewed, and members will be selected based on their passion, dedication, and ability to represent diverse perspectives.
- Successful applicants can expect to hear back on Friday, 20th February.
- If you have any questions about the programme, or about applying, please contact inclusion@cpfc.co.uk .
Running between March and July, the planned event timeline (successful applicants will be notified of exact dates in due course):
- Monday, 2nd March: Event launch
- April (a Saturday, date TBC): Workshop with Motorsports UK- Race for Diversity
- May (a Saturday, date TBC): Workshop with MCC
- June: Workshop with CPFC and Palace for Life Foundation
- July: Programme conclusion
Earlier this season, Palace were delighted to be awarded the Advanced level of the Premier League Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard (PLEDIS) for the first time.
This launch underscores the club's strong commitment to growing female representation within sport; promoting equality, equity and diversity; and empowering women in the workplace.
Click here to find out more about our commitment to Equality & Diversity.
Our collaboration with Motorsport UK – Race for Diversity and MCC will also see us work with both organisations to promote one another’s fixtures to female supporters.
Both will have a stand at Palace Men’s and Women’s respective dedicated International Women’s Day fixtures in March, with Palace similarly promoting our matches at their events.
The collaboration with MCC comes ahead a big summer for women’s cricket at Lord’s, with the Ground set to host its first women’s Test match and four ICC Women’s World T20 Cup matches, including the final.