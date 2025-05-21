The FA Cup winners' trip to Anfield – where Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy – will still kick off at 16:00 BST on Sunday, 25th May, as per all final-day fixtures.

The match itself, however, will now be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

International viewers can see TV listings here.

Away tickets for the match have sold out.

Following a 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night, Oliver Glasner's Eagles have already set a club Premier League points record (52), and will be looking to extend that in their 38th and final league match of 2024/25.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive information straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.

Match Details

Liverpool v Crystal Palace