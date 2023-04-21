Darren Powell’s U21s will play at Palace's main stadium for the first time in 2023, and you can be there to back them in person as they face a huge clash against the Spanish outfit, with a place in the final against PSV Eindhoven at stake.

Palace U21s have enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the competition so far, beating Hertha Berlin and recording a remarkable 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages. They then overcame Liverpool in the quarter-finals to set up the clash with Valencia.

Unfortunately, this game will not be streamed on Palace TV+ due to tournament regulations, so head down to Selhurst to back the boys in person! Tickets are available from as low as £1 - click HERE to buy your tickets now.