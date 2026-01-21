The Eagles’ match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, originally set for Wednesday, 4th March, will now kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, 5th March.

The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports.

Ticketing information will be confirmed in due course. To get exclusive Premier League ticket access, make sure you're a 2025/26 Palace Member.

Our game against Tottenham is the only Palace fixture chosen in the latest round of broadcast selections, which cover until the end of March.

However, should we advance in the UEFA Conference League play-offs against Zrinjski Mostar, our fixtures against Leeds United (at home, currently on Saturday, 14th March) and Manchester City (away, Saturday, 21st March) would also be subject to movement.

Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace