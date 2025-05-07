The Eagles will line up in their traditional red and blue shirts, and blue shorts, beneath the Wembley arch on Saturday, 17th May (16:30 BST).

Palace will pair this with white socks on the day, to avoid a colour clash with Manchester City's navy socks.

White socks have previously been worn by Palace on a number of the biggest days in the club’s history, such as the ‘Survival Sunday’ draw with Sheffield Wednesday in 2010.

As per previous rounds, player names will be printed in our striking back-of-shirt ‘PALACE’ font.

Supporters can thus once again get the Wembley look in advance of the Final, with 24/25 Home Kits available here – and back-of-shirt personalisation in ‘PALACE’ also available.