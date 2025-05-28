A parade through the streets of South London before moving the celebrations into Selhurst Park. It was yet another day that made you proud to be Palace.

Everywhere in SE25 was lined with red and blue, as thousands came out for the chance to watch the open-top bus, complete with the FA Cup trophy itself. This was immediately followed by the Crystal Palace carnival that was our Party on the Pitch event, which included the end of season awards.

During the event we heard from members of the first-team squad, as well as manager Oliver Glasner and Chairman Steve Parish.

Here's 10 of our favourite quotes from a memorable afternoon.