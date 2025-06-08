While we’ve already covered a whole host of the ground-breaking moments this season from our record-breaking Premier League campaign and, of course, our FA Cup victory itself, more milestones are continuing to emerge.

For it was in early April, when Palace trailed Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium heading into injury time, that Matheus França popped up to seal his own personal spot in our top-flight history.

The Brazilian’s first Palace goal – a clever flicked header at the near-post, to earn his side a point – saw him become the 100th player to score for Palace in the Premier League, as @glad-all-over.bsky.social kindly alerted us to.

Indeed, the Palace statistician kindly compiled a list of all 100 scorers for us – dating right the way to from Mark Bright’s goal for the Eagles, 37 minutes into in our first-ever Premier League match in August 1992.

Later on, of course, Ben Chilwell would become No. 101, with the loanee’s direct free-kick finding the net against Wolverhampton Wanderers in his final Palace appearance of the season.

But for now, here’s our full list of Premier League goalscorers, kindly compiled by @glad-all-over.bsky.social:

All 101 Palace PL goalscorers