Crystal Palace's class of 2024/25 have assured their own place in club history. They will always be the group that brought home the FA Cup for the very first time after 164 years.

The win at Wembley eclipsed what had been achieved up to that point and rightly won our Moment of the Season award.

But even before that glorious day under the Arch for Oliver Glasner’s red and blue army, it was already shaping up as a season to remember.

Here are all the best Palace records, numbers and milestones, from over the last ten months.