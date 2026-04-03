I was originally not going to go to watch our away game against Zrinjski Mostar as I didn’t manage to get a ticket, despite being hasty with booking my flights. However after expressing this online, a Zrinjski fan got in contact with me saying he works at the ground and was able to save me a ticket in the home end. This was already a sign of the great hospitality from their supporters which followed.

Once I arrived in Mostar after my flight to Sarajevo and short bus ride over, I met my new friend and he gave me the ticket. We got a drink and he introduced me to other supporters. I met up with my fellow Eagles before the match and we walked to the game. The game itself wasn’t what we hoped for, with a 1-1 draw, but the night out afterwards was amazing.

I got displaced from all the other Palace fans after the game and ended up in a bar full of Zrinjski supporters. In there I was almost given a guard of honour by the local fans, who were even more excited when I told them my name was Luka (a common Balkan name). They adopted me and bought me food and drinks all night taking me from bar to bar to meet everyone. I was treated like royalty!