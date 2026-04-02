Palace’s first-ever European journey continues in April against the Serie A giants, who have reached two of the Conference League’s four previous finals.

The second leg of the tie, which will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, is scheduled for Thursday, 16th April (21:00 CET local time / 20:00 BST).

Following negotiations with Fiorentina and the local authorities, we are pleased to confirm we have managed to secure an additional 200 away tickets. Our away allocation is therefore approximately 1,200 tickets.

With tickets now sold out, a Waiting List is now live with further information below.

Important information

Tickets will be issued to each individual ticket holder via PDF print at home ticket. All emails will be sent from ticketsandinfo@cpfc.co.uk.

Each ticket will include – as listed on each supporter’s passport – the purchaser’s name, date of birth, passport country of issue, and gender. All of these details are required by Italian law in order to obtain a ticket.

All supporters will be required to take their passport to the stadium. There will be strict stadium perimeter ticket checks, where all supporters will be required to show the passport which matches the details on their ticket.

Supporters who do not have their own passports at this ticket checkpoint will be refused entry to the stadium perimeter. If the supporter’s passport does not match the details on their ticket, they will also be refused entry to the stadium perimeter.

More details with regards to where ticket checks will take place, and how Palace supporters are advised to travel to the match, will be made available prior to the fixture.

Attendance

It is strongly recommended that you only purchase a ticket if you are certain you can attend the game.

Tickets are strictly non-transferrable. Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing for future European fixtures.

Any supporter not using their ticket for this fixture may be blocked from purchasing future away tickets for European fixtures. All ticket entries will be checked after the fixture has been played.

We understand that circumstances can change after you have purchased a ticket; in this instance, please contact the Box Office as soon as possible.

Waiting List

A Waiting List is now available to all Season Ticket Holders and Members to join, irrespective of Loyalty Points.

If we receive any returns or an extra allocation at a later date, we will sell in Loyalty Points order.