As the Eagles embark on our first-ever European tour, and Oliver Glasner’s history makers travel far and wide, playing in front of supporters across the globe, it is becoming clear that few fans, indeed, have to – Palace is everywhere.

Two international Supporters Clubs across Europe have already been able to witness the Eagles in action this season, with the Austrian Eagles welcoming their compatriot Glasner and his players back in pre-season, and CPFC Norway there for a historic night in Fredrikstad in the summer.

Now, with Palace’s opening UEFA Conference League league phase match away to Dynamo Kyiv being played – due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine – at the Lublin Arena in Poland, it is the turn of Michał Backiel and CPFC Poland, of whom around 30 to 40 members are expected to be cheering in person tonight…

Michał, thanks for having us! Tell us a little bit about how your group was formed.

“CPFC Polska was founded in 2013 on the initiative of Michał Backiel - a Polish fan who lives in Białystok, a city in North-Eastern Poland.

“Since then, there have been several group meetings in Poland and numerous trips from Poland to England for matches. We often travel individually to watch a match live, because organising a trip of a large group is difficult.

“Many Polish fans live in London and regularly attend Crystal Palace matches. The group consists of several dozen people who are really involved in the life of the CPFC Polska community.”