Football For Future is one of the leading non-profit organisations in the sport, focused around building an environmentally sustainable culture in the modern game.

They have previously worked with the club last season, during Green Football Weekend, when they ran a similar workshop with our Under-16s. This time around, with the U9s, there was more of a focus towards the future.

Fred Sturgis, Education Officer at Football For Future, explained the importance of the workshop, saying: “It’s critical, to be honest.

“We are trying to make the world of football more sustainable and we do that by working with different football clubs across the pyramid, across the industry. We’re trying to make them more engaged with what's going on around them with the climate, and to try and make them more sustainable.