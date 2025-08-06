1992/93 League Cup

Just two years after the famous FA Cup semi-final victory, Palace – in a season where they ultimately went on to suffer the narrowest of relegations – still managed to eliminate Liverpool out of a cup competition, this time in the League Cup.

After a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the fourth-round, a replay was needed at Selhurst Park.

Grant Watts opened the scoring for Palace with a header from a corner, but a penalty from Mike Marsh restored parity for Liverpool – just as it did in the initial game.

The tie was forced into extra-time, where Andy Thorn scored a 101st-minute winner, securing a 2-1 victory for the Eagles and with it a place in the quarter-finals.

Palace would go on to beat Chelsea in the next round, before their cup run was ended by Arsenal in the semi-finals.

2002/03 FA Cup: A replay to remember

The 2002/03 FA Cup delivered another classic, with second-tier Palace facing a star-studded Liverpool side, boasting talents including Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.

Drawn at home initially, Palace’s supporters produced a fine atmosphere to welcome the Reds to Selhurst, pre-match fireworks setting the scene for a fizzing Cup tie.

Despite Liverpool's greater riches – and a starting XI which included the likes of Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Danny Murphy, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen – Palace had come closest to winning it late on when Emile Heskey intervened to divert Tony Popovic's late header over the crossbar.

Few chances had preceded that moment, and so the game went to a replay at Anfield that few of a Palace persuasion will ever forget.