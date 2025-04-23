The club has come on leaps and bounds in its entire 163-year history, and has made some incredible memories in FA Cup semi-finals along the way. Here’s a look back at how each one played out:

17th February 1872 - Royal Engineers v Crystal Palace

Being founding members of the Football Association, Palace have a long-standing association with the FA Cup and competed in the first-ever semi-final in 1872.

This match took place in south London, albeit at the Kennington Oval, which used to host football matches as well as cricket. The score was 0-0, leading to another first - an FA Cup semi-final replay.

Unfortunately, Palace were beaten 3-0 by Royal Engineers in the replay at the Kennington Oval, dashing their hopes of making the first-ever FA Cup final.

Palace continued to have a long-standing association with the FA Cup from this inaugural tournament, hosting many semi-finals and finals along the way at what is now the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, but the next time they would be in a semi-final was almost 100 years later…