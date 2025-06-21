A full list of Palace's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures can be found here, while we have also produced a list of key dates in the 25/26 season to be aware of.

Blockbusters on the road

Since promotion in 2013, Palace have only gone three seasons without winning away from home against one of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Last season saw a big win at Old Trafford; points collected away against the Premier League's first- and second-placed teams, Liverpool and Arsenal, at Anfield and the Emirates, as well as against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge; and of course a historic win over City – okay, granted not in the Premier League...

So, can the Eagles repeat the feat once again this season?