The run-in
Three points are three points at the end of the day… and yet in the run-in it doesn’t quite feel that way.
As the race for top-half and European places goes down to the wire, every point seems to matter more, and it will be no different this season – so who will Palace face in the run-in?
It's a mixed bag for Palace's final five this season, kicking off against champions Liverpool at Anfield, before a trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.
Then, Palace host Everton in South London, before travelling West to face Brentford on the penultimate weekend of the campaign.
The final day? None other than hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park. A big finish.
Final five
- Saturday, 25th April: Liverpool v Palace
- Saturday, 2nd May: Bournemouth v Palace
- Saturday, 9th May: Palace v Everton
- Sunday, 17th May: Brentford v Palace
- Sunday, 24th May: Palace v Arsenal
Broadcast considerations
Supporters should note that all Premier League fixtures are subject to change. The Premier League will aim to continue to provide around six weeks’ notice ahead of fixtures prior to January, and five weeks thereafter.
It is also worth noting our home games against Liverpool (currently 27th September), Brighton (8th November), Manchester United (29th November), Manchester City (13th December) and Chelsea (24th January) – and our away games against Everton (4th October), Arsenal (25th October) and Nottingham Forest (31st January) – are subject to movement on those weekends, due to the UEFA Europa League group stages on the preceding Thursdays.
Every Palace fixture is added automatically to the Official Palace App, where we'll notify you of any fixture changes as soon as they happen. You can download it for free here.