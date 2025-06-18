The Eagles now know when they will play all 19 of their Premier League opponents in the 2025/26 season, with Oliver Glasner's side seeking to build on not only a record Premier League points tally (53) but also, of course, a historic FA Cup win at Wembley.

This year, there are a number of new considerations for your calendars – with changes for our Carabao Cup challenge; our first-ever Community Shield match; fixture scheduling, and more.

So to simplify matters, we've distilled all the key dates from the 2025/26 season – including two major international tournaments, the Premier League's provisional target dates for announcing broadcaster picks, and anything else you should be aware of – into a single handy table below.

Get them diarised!

Key dates in 2025/26

Please note, all dates are subject to change, with all times below listed in UK time.

For a full list of 25/26 fixtures, please click here.

It is worth noting our home games against Liverpool (currently 27th September), Brighton (8th November), Manchester United (29th November), Manchester City (13th December) and Chelsea (24th January) – and our away games against Everton (4th October), Arsenal (25th October) and Nottingham Forest (31st January) – are subject to movement on those weekends, due to the UEFA Europa League group stages on the preceding Thursdays.