Oliver Glasner's Eagles – having already won the FA Cup and set a club Premier League points record (52 and, hopefully, counting) – can make it three wins in a row at the end of the season, if they defeat champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Indeed, they will hope for a repeat of some of the results below to end the season in style...

2022 - Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Wilfried Zaha's revenge against Manchester United on the final day of 2021/22, as the May sunshine in South London proved the perfect setting for the Eagles to finish on a high.

Palace's first victory over Man Utd in the Premier League era, this result made it six straight clean sheets at Selhurst Park to round off a phenomenal campaign.