Crystal Palace’s end to the 2023/24 season – the Men unbeaten in seven matches, winning six of them (five against sides who have played in Europe this season – by an aggregate score of 17-2), and Women having won promotion to the Women’s Super League for the very first time in spectacular fashion – has left many a supporter clamouring for more, and bemoaning the presence of the summer break.

But as Men’s manager Oliver Glasner himself said: “Now we enjoy what we all did together, what we all achieved. But when we start again for pre-season at the beginning of July, it's still hard work.”

The good news is the summer break will be somewhat brief – as we say, the first day of the 2024/25 Premier League season will be Saturday, 17th August 2024, just 88 days away, and the Women’s Super League follows not long after.

Before then, though, there are plenty of footballing competitions with Palace involvement – here’s looking at you, European Championships and Copa América – and SE25-based events to keep you entertained.

Get your diaries out and pencil the below dates in, because you can guarantee the Eagles will be swooping back into action before you know it…