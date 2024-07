Kamada and Riad signed from Lazio and Real Betis respectively, with the duo featuring in pre-season and set to start their Palace career against Brentford on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Kamada will wear No. 18 for Oliver Glasner’s side next season, with Chadi Riad sporting No. 34.

Joachim Andersen will also change number next season, switching from No. 16 to No. 5.

A full list of 2024/25 squad numbers will be released in due course.