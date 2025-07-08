Over the next month, Palace will head to Austria for a training camp, before returning to Wembley for the Community Shield on Sunday, 10th August against Liverpool (15:00 BST).

The opening game of the new Premier League campaign follows a week later, when the Eagles travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, on Sunday, 17th August (14:00 BST).

After this, the off-season break will already seem a distant memory. Thankfully, Palace's players have already taken advantage of the summer downtime, with plenty jetting away for some much needed R&R.

However, it's not solely rest and relaxation throughout, with some undergoing their own personal training in beautiful surroundings, while others tied the knot!

Check out the below to see some of the best social shots and what our players have been getting up to over the summer break.

