The Palace duo were both members of interim manager Lee Carsley's first squad back back in September – 2-0 wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland – and are once again called up for a pair of matches which could move England closer to automatic promotion back to the top tier of the competition.

The Three Lions take on Greece at Wembley on Thursday, 10th October (19:45 BST), before travelling to Helsinki to take on Finland on Sunday, 13th October (17:00).

Guéhi featured in both games last time out and has 19 caps, while Henderson will be hoping make his second appearance in an England shirt.

See the best pictures from training in our gallery below – and find out more about which Palace players are in international action this fortnight right here.