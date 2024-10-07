Jefferson Lerma will be hoping to help Colombia maintain their unbeaten start to South American qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With eight of their 18 matches played, Colombia are the only team in South American qualifying to remain unbeaten. They sit second in the table, three points off Argentina – whom they defeated 2-1 in September, a match in which Lerma won his 50th cap – at the top of the table, and seven within the automatic qualification cut-off.

Their next two matches are against Bolivia in El Alto (Thursday, 10th October, 21:00 BST) and at home to Chile in Barranquilla (Tuesday, 15th October, 21:30 BST).

Palace teammate Daniel Muñoz withdrew from the Colombia squad on Monday through injury.