Marc Guéhi and Dean Henderson have been called up to the England national squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures over the October international break.
Interim manager Lee Carsley called on all both for his first squad back in September, and returns to the Palace duo for two games which could move England closer to automatic promotion back to the top tier of the competition.
The Three Lions take on Greece at Wembley on Thursday, 10th October (19:45 BST), before travelling to Helsinki to take on Finland on Sunday, 13th October (17:00).
Guéhi featured in both games last time out, a victory at home to Finland and a win away against the Republic of Ireland.
The central defender has 19 caps, while Henderson will be hoping make his second appearance in an England shirt.
Adam Wharton, meanwhile, has been called up for England Under-21s' Euros qualifiers against Ukraine (Friday, 11th October, 19:45) and Azerbaijan (Tuesday, 15th October, 19:30).
You can keep up to date with all the international call-ups and the action throughout the break on cpfc.co.uk, social media and the Official Crystal Palace App.
Colombia – Lerma
Bolivia v Colombia
- Thursday, 10th October
- 21:00 BST
- Municipal Stadium El Alto
Colombia v Chile
- Tuesday, 15th October
- 21:30 BST
- Estadio Metropolitano
England – Guéhi & Henderson
England v Greece
- Thursday, 10th October
- 19:45 BST
- Wembley Stadium
Finland v England
- Sunday, 13th October
- 17:00 BST
- Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Both matches will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV.
Japan – Kamada
Saudi Arabia v Japan
- Thursday, 10th October
- 19:00 BST
- King Abdullah Sports City
Japan v Australia
- Tuesday, 15th October
- 11:35 BST
- Saitama Stadium
Senegal – Sarr
Senegal v Malawi
- Friday, 11th October
- 20:00 BST
- Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade
Malawi v Senegal
- Tuesday, 15th October
- 14:00 BST
- Bingu National Stadium
United States – Turner
United States v Panama
- Sunday, 13th October
- 02:00 BST
- Q2 Stadium, Texas
Mexico v United States
- Wednesday, 16th October
- 03:30 BST
- Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
England Under-21s – Wharton
England v Ukraine
- Friday, 11th October
- 19:45 BST
- Vitality Stadium
England v Azerbaijan
- Tuesday, 15th October
- 19:30 BST
- Ashton Gate
Both matches will be broadcast live on the England YouTube channel.