Palace's first-ever Major European adventure is on the horizon, and you can mark the moment with official UEFA Conference League sleeve patches.

The Eagles will take on AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), KuPS Kuopio (Finland), and AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) at Selhurst Park, while our European away days will see Oliver Glasner’s side travel to Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), RC Strasbourg (France), and Shelbourne FC (Republic of Ireland).

Ahead of our UEFA Conference League opener against Dynamo at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland on Thursday 2nd October (17:45 BST / 18:45 CEST local time), get matchday ready with the official sleeve patch and Foundation badge – available together for just £10.

Personalise your kit and celebrate a historic journey with the official UEFA Conference League sleeve patch and Foundation badge by clicking HERE.