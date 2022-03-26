But Southgate's not the only one from the England management team to have come through at Palace.
Chris Powell, the Tottenham Hotspur coach, has worked with England since 2019 and played a key role in reaching the European Championships final last year.
He signed for Palace in the 1980s as a teenage trainee. He made only five senior appearances but spent three valuable years developing at the club, joining Aldershot on loan in 1990 before moving to Southend United.
There Powell became a cult hero, making 290 appearances. He attained similar status with Charlton Athletic and played an impressive 763 games across his career.
The south Londoner said of Mitchell in an interview with the South London Press: "I had a really good chat with him, just full-back to full-back. I told him I was the left-back at Palace way back in 1986 when I joined. He raised his eyebrows – he wasn’t even born!
"It is a nice link, for me and him. I asked how he felt after training. He’s adapted and looked comfortable, which is very important."