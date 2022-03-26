The management

Southgate made his name at Palace, rising through the Academy ranks under Alan Smith and breaking into the first-team in the early 90s having been signed in 1984.

He returned in 2021 to open the club's new Academy, saying: "For me everything started here as a 14-year-old schoolboy. Hopefully that gives some of the lads in the Academy and the parents and the people that work here the belief that you can start here, and you can have an international career with England.

"You’ve managed to create an elite facility but keep that feel of closeness which Palace is all about.

"The obvious thing to say is that it’s a long way removed from Mitcham, where I started. If we wanted to train in the afternoon we were running out of hot water. And the canteen was meat pies and sausage sandwiches and that was it – until [Alan] Smithy decided pasta was the way forward, which was revolutionary at the time!

"It’s a long journey for the club. Does a building in itself create a fantastic environment and culture? No, it doesn’t. In the end that’s going to be down to people."