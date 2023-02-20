Monday (February 20th)

Palace Under-21s v Manchester United Under-21s

At 13:00 GMT on Monday, Paddy McCarthy's Under-21s play host to an in-form Manchester United side in south London – a match you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+!

Both sides are in the top half of the table and, while the Red Devils go into the game following six consecutive wins, Palace will also be full of confidence after their recent last-gasp progression from the Premier League International Cup group-stages.

In the reverse fixture in Manchester, Palace produced a brilliant performance to win out 5-1 at Leigh Sports Village - and will be hoping for a similar result come Monday.

