Street drinking in the areas surrounding Wembley Stadium is not permitted, so one of our Wembley Fan Zones, or a local pub, is the best place for supporters to go to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

Please note that anyone without a ticket should not travel to the game. All tickets are strictly non-transferable and are not available to distribute to other supporters.

Please ensure, during a day of celebration, that all areas are kept clean and tidy.

As previously announced, BOXPARK Wembley will be the place to party ahead of the game – dedicated as a Palace-only location for matchday.

The venue will be open from 09:00 – 15:45 BST, with tickets priced at £10 for entry. Pre-booked tickets are valid until 12:30. Pre-booked tickets guarantee you entry until 12:30. From 12:30 onwards, tickets can be purchased on the door on a 1 in 1 out basis.

Once inside, supporters can expect a live DJ and band; a huge variety of food and drink; interviews and appearances from Palace legends and fans; giveaways and competitions; and much, much more.

Please note that, BOXPARK is an FA Cup Final match ticket only entry. Supporters will have to show their match ticket upon entry. BOXPARK will not be screening the match. All those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25.

Click here to find out more.