Owen Goodman, who joined Colchester United on loan back in July, made his first appearance for the Essex-based side in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, 8th August.

A 2-2 draw in normal time saw the game go straight to penalties – and Goodman made what appeared to be a crucial save in the shootout to deny Rubin Colwill – although it sadly wasn’t to be as Colchester were eventually knocked out.

The 'keeper then went on to make his first league start on Saturday, 12th August against Bradford City, making five saves in a man-of-the-match display as Colchester fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Luke Plange also featured in two games for Carlisle United, starting in their narrow defeat to Harrogate Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and featuring as a late substitute in their league clash against Oxford United.

After recently moving to Adams Park on loan, Killian Phillips earned his first minutes for Wycombe Wanderers as a second-half substitute against Lincoln City on Saturday. Lincoln by that stage had already wrapped up all three points, finishing with a 3-0 win.

Finally, across the border in Scotland, Malachi Boateng made his second start for Dundee and played the full 90 minutes as they narrowly lost out 2-1 to St Mirren.

This post will be updated following the midweek EFL fixtures.