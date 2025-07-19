Referee Chris Kavanagh will lead the teams out on the day.

Kavanagh officiated just one Palace game last season: our memorable 2-0 away win at Spurs in May.

This will be the fourth 'final' of Kavanagh's career, having previously officiated the 2020 UEFA Youth League final between Real Madrid and Benfica; the 2021 Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea; and the 2024 League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley.

The 39-year-old Manchester-born referee became a Select Group 1 referee for the 2017/18 season after working his way up the football pyramid.

Kavanagh started officiating in 1998 as a 13-year-old, plying his trade in local football, before being promoted to take charge of matches in the National League in 2012. He refereed in the Football League regularly from the 2014/15 season and in 2016/17 he was the man in the middle on 27 occasions for the EFL Championship campaign.

Prior to his promotion to Select Group 1 status, Kavanagh made his Premier League debut in April 2017 as West Bromwich Albion faced Southampton at The Hawthorns. He has since also refereed in all three major European club competitions, and on the international scene in the UEFA Nations League.

He took charge of 25 Premier League matches last season, issuing 111 yellow cards (4.44 per game) and showing his red card on five occasions.