European competition arrives at Selhurst Park in earnest – and Oliver Glasner’s Eagles will be looking to write another memorable chapter in the club’s growing continental story.

But before we turn our attention fully to Thursday night under the lights, here’s a nostalgic challenge to get your footballing brain into gear… Can you name Palace's squad from the 1998 game against Samsunspor in SE25?

Here's where the definitions get more complicated, as we throw back to 1998 – and Palace’s brief appearance in the UEFA Intertoto Cup, a summer tournament which, at the time, offered a pathway into the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) – subject of our feature interview in our special-edition matchday programme (which includes a pull-out wallchart, plus much, much more).

The Eagles were the only English club to compete in the Intertoto Cup in 1998, but our European campaign was short-lived as we lost 2-0 home and away to Turkish side Samsunspor.

Still, it marked a unique moment in club history – one we’re about to surpass in scale this week. So, here’s your challenge: Can you name the Palace matchday squad from that 1998 European home leg against Samsunspor?

You’ll be given position hints – and just 10 minutes to recall as many names as possible. It might sound generous, but with nearly 20 players to name, it’s no easy feat!

Test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.