Dean Benamar – Wing-back

D.o.B.: 31 May 2008 (aged 17)

A left-footer with real power and pace, Dean Benamar is just as happy charging forward as he is locking things down defensively. He joined Palace at Under-14s and has wasted little time making his mark, progressing rapidly through the Academy ranks.

Benamar was part of Joe Antonelli’s U15s side that lifted the National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23, defeating Stoke City in the final after also overcoming Arsenal in the regional stage. That winning mentality has stayed with him ever since.

In July 2024, he signed his scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season and quickly became an important figure for the U18s.

After being named on the bench for the opening game against Tottenham Hotspur, he made his debut against Birmingham City three matches later – marking the occasion with an assist and a clean sheet. His first goal followed in October against Leicester City, and by January he had already registered an impressive four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.