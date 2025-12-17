Ticket availability
A limited number of tickets remain on sale for Thursday evening’s all-important match at Selhurst Park – no Membership required to book.
A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.
A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.
Where to watch Crystal Palace v KuPS Kuopio
Crystal Palace's match against KuPS Kuopio at Selhurst Park will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports.
Coverage will start at 19:30 GMT on TNT Sports 1, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.
Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.
How to listen to Crystal Palace v KuPS Kuopio
Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.
Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.