Street drinking in the areas surrounding Wembley Stadium is not permitted, so our Arena Square Fan Zone, or a local Wembley pub (listed below), is the best place for supporters to go to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

Please note that anyone without a ticket should not travel to the game. All tickets are strictly non-transferable and are not available to distribute to other supporters.

Please ensure, during a day of celebration, that all areas are kept clean and tidy.

Please note that we have not been allocated BOXPARK Wembley for this fixture; this will serve as a dedicated Liverpool Fanzone for the Community Shield.

Arena Square Fan Zone

Once again, we have also been allocated the Arena Square Fan Zone on the West side of Wembley stadium, perfect for groups and families to get immersed in the matchday mood.

A Palace takeover will again take place in Arena Square, with a number of activities planned:

Live DJ & presenter;

Special guest appearances;

Exclusive giveaways and prizes to be won;

A photobooth;

Face painters;

An inflatable goal challenge;

And much, much more!

Doors for the Arena Square Fan Zone will open at 10:00 BST and close at 14:30.

The Arena Square Fan Zone is free to enter, but you must present your stadium ticket for entry. You will also be subject to a bag check – stadium bag restrictions and regulations apply.