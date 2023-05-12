Selhurst Park is set to become the first sports-based arena in the world to pilot GiveVision, an innovative technology which utilises a headset to provide a video feed adaptable to supporters’ varying levels of sight.

Viewers of the feed will experience an enhanced image and can edit its properties, such as brightness and contrast, according to their needs.

They can also switch the feed off and experience the action via their headset’s camera, allowing them to zoom in on areas of the pitch when desired.

As one in 33 people in the United Kingdom are estimated to suffer from sight loss, Palace – as part of the club’s ‘Palace for All’ initiative which aims to further engage with a range of supporters – are working closely with GiveVision to adapt the technology to a sporting setting.

A small group of supporters with visual impairments have been invited to Selhurst Park to test GiveVision during Saturday’s game against Bournemouth and provide feedback, in a combined effort to shape how the solution might go on to look at the stadium in the future.