George Ndah played a pivotal role in the Palace team that reached the 1992 FA Youth Cup final, famously defeated by the eventual winners, Manchester United.

Born in Camberwell, Ndah signed his first professional contract that summer, and just months later, he etched his name into Palace history. At 17 years, 11 months, and five days old, Ndah became the club’s youngest-ever Premier League player, making his debut at none other than Anfield.

Reflecting on his early days with the club in a 2023 interview, Ndah recalled: “My youth-team days were brilliant. I rose quickly to become a professional and then into the first team… it all happened so fast under Steve Coppell and Alan Smith. You can’t imagine how that feels, especially when it’s your childhood dream to be a footballer. Those are memories you never forget.”

On that memorable day in November 1992, Ndah was surprised to find his shirt waiting for him in the changing room - he had been named as a substitute without prior notice. “To be a sub at Anfield… it was unbelievable.”

His debut came 73 minutes into the match, despite Palace trailing 5-0. “I was up against Rob Jones, England’s right-back at the time. Steve Coppell told me, ‘The game is done, George. Just go on and do your stuff—what you’ve been doing in the youth and reserve teams. Play forward, attack, and enjoy it.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”

South London’s reputation as a hotbed for football talent is well-earned and has been nurtured by Palace’s Academy.

Ndah’s record stood strong for over 30 years until January 2023, when 17-year-old midfielder David Ozoh broke it, debuting at 17 years, eight months, and 15 days old in a goalless draw against Newcastle United.