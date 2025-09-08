Christantus Uche became the sixth Nigerian to don red and blue after arriving on loan last week – discover the stories of the other Super Eagles who have proudly represented Crystal Palace down the years.
George Ndah played a pivotal role in the Palace team that reached the 1992 FA Youth Cup final, famously defeated by the eventual winners, Manchester United.
Born in Camberwell, Ndah signed his first professional contract that summer, and just months later, he etched his name into Palace history. At 17 years, 11 months, and five days old, Ndah became the club’s youngest-ever Premier League player, making his debut at none other than Anfield.
Reflecting on his early days with the club in a 2023 interview, Ndah recalled: “My youth-team days were brilliant. I rose quickly to become a professional and then into the first team… it all happened so fast under Steve Coppell and Alan Smith. You can’t imagine how that feels, especially when it’s your childhood dream to be a footballer. Those are memories you never forget.”
On that memorable day in November 1992, Ndah was surprised to find his shirt waiting for him in the changing room - he had been named as a substitute without prior notice. “To be a sub at Anfield… it was unbelievable.”
His debut came 73 minutes into the match, despite Palace trailing 5-0. “I was up against Rob Jones, England’s right-back at the time. Steve Coppell told me, ‘The game is done, George. Just go on and do your stuff—what you’ve been doing in the youth and reserve teams. Play forward, attack, and enjoy it.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”
South London’s reputation as a hotbed for football talent is well-earned and has been nurtured by Palace’s Academy.
Ndah’s record stood strong for over 30 years until January 2023, when 17-year-old midfielder David Ozoh broke it, debuting at 17 years, eight months, and 15 days old in a goalless draw against Newcastle United.
Pacey, skilful and persistent, Ndah went on to earn acclaim in red and blue, becoming Palace’s then-second-youngest Premier League goalscorer with a strike against Leicester City two years after his debut.
By the summer of 1997, having made 101 appearances and scored 11 goals for the club, he left south London in search of regular first-team football, joining Swindon Town.
Ndah made an instant impact, scoring just 12 minutes into his Robins debut, and his performances earned him a call-up to the Nigerian national team - though injury unfortunately ruled him out of making his international bow.
A move to Wolverhampton Wanderers followed in 1999, with the forward joining the Midlands club at 24.
Bamberdele Adebola
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, on 23rd June 1975, Bamberdele “Dele” Adebola was raised in Liverpool, where he began his football journey.
Starting out at Crewe Alexandra in 1993, Dele made a strong impression by scoring 46 goals in 152 first-team appearances. His prolific form earned him a £1 million move to Birmingham City in 1998, where he maintained a similar goal-scoring rate.
In the summer of 2002, Palace signed Adebola on a one-year contract after he impressed manager Trevor Francis during a trial. His arrival came at a crucial time, as Palace needed reinforcements up front following the sale of Clinton Morrison to Birmingham and an injury setback for Ade Akinbiyi.
Over the course of 39 appearances, Adebola scored five goals, helping Palace secure a 14th-place finish in the First Division. A standout moment of his time at Selhurst Park came in February 2003, when Palace famously knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in a fourth-round replay at Anfield.
After that season, Adebola moved to Coventry City, where he enjoyed a successful spell, netting 36 goals in 182 appearances. He later had stints at Bristol City and various clubs across League One, League Two, and non-league football, before concluding his career in 2013 with Rushall Olympic.
Ade Akinbiyi
England-born Nigerian striker Ade Akinbiyi joined Palace in February 2002 for a £2.2 million transfer from Leicester City.
At the time, Leicester were struggling at the bottom of the Premiership, while Palace were pushing hard for a play-off spot in the First Division, making Akinbiyi’s move an exciting opportunity for both player and club.
During his time with the Eagles, Akinbiyi made 24 appearances and scored three goals. In January 2003, he went on loan to Stoke City, where he impressed enough to secure a permanent move later that year.
Born in Hackney, London, to Nigerian parents, Akinbiyi was eligible to represent both England and Nigeria internationally. He earned three call-ups for Nigeria and made his sole appearance in 1999 in a match against Greeceth
Victor Moses
What were you doing at 16? For most, its exams, work, or weekend football with friends. For Victor Moses, it was making his professional debut for Palace.
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Moses endured a challenging early childhood marked by tragedy before moving to South London at just 11 years old to live with a foster family.
On 6th November 2007, the then-16-year-old stepped onto the pitch for Palace, coming on as a substitute against Cardiff City. That moment marked the start of an inspiring journey, showcasing resilience, talent, and determination.
“I’ve told Victor he could go as high as he wants,” said then-manager Neil Warnock after Moses signed his first professional contract. “He is improving every day and I'm delighted he has signed this deal as he is a player who will go from strength to strength.”
Moses didn’t just fulfill that promise; he became one of Palace’s brightest stars, making 69 appearances and scoring 11 goals, including a remarkable streak of six goals in eight games during the 2009/10 season. Despite the club’s financial struggles, which led to his transfer to Wigan Athletic in 2010, Moses’ career soared.
He went on to enjoy tremendous success with Chelsea, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and two Europa League titles, while also featuring for top clubs like Liverpool and Inter Milan.
On the international stage, Moses proudly represented Nigeria, earning 38 caps and appearing in two World Cups - a true testament to his talent and dedication to his homeland.
From a boy uprooted from Lagos to a global footballer, Moses’ journey remains an inspiring chapter in Palace’s rich history – as well as a proud story for Nigerian football fans worldwide.
Shola Ameobi
After mutually ending his contract with Turkish side Gaziantep and getting close to signing for West Brom, Shola Ameobi instead chose to reunite with Palace manager Alan Pardew in January 2015 - a familiar connection from their time together at Newcastle United.
The experienced striker, who rose through the youth ranks at St James’ Park, was a first-team fixture for over a decade with the Magpies, scoring 79 goals in 397 first-team appearances.
Seeking a new challenge abroad, Ameobi moved to Turkey but featured just 11 times, netting four goals before deciding to return to England and support Palace’s fight to remain in the Premier League.
Ameobi made his debut for the Eagles on the 21st February 2015, coming on as an 80th-minute substitute for Joe Ledley against Arsenal.
He played a valuable squad role during the remainder of the season, helping the Eagles secure their top-flight status before being released upon the expiry of his contract in June 2015. Ameobi made four appearances in total for Palace during his short spell at Selhurst Park.
Ameobi earned 10 caps for Nigeria between 2012 and 2014, scoring twice for the Super Eagles. He featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and made two substitute appearances as Nigeria progressed to the Round of 16.
Christantus Uche
Christantus Uche became an Eagle when he joined Palace on loan from Getafe last week. The 22-year-old Nigerian international rose rapidly from playing amateur football in his hometown of Owerri to the Premier League in just a few years.
Known for his pace, versatility, and relentless work rate, Uche impressed in Spain’s lower divisions before breaking through at Getafe, where he scored five goals and provided eight assists last season.
He made his senior debut for the Super Eagles that summer, famously scoring the winning penalty in the Unity Cup final.
Click here to read more about Uche and his meteoric rise.