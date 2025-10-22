With this week’s visitors hailing from Cyprus, we handily provide some essential South London phrases in both Greek and Turkish – albeit in a transliterated format, to make it easier for you to read.

Feel free to give some of these a try on Thursday night…

Let's start with the pleasantries:

Greek: Kalos irthes sto Selhurst Park.

Kalos irthes sto Selhurst Park. Turkish: Selhurst Park'a hoş geldiniz.

Selhurst Park'a hoş geldiniz. "Welcome to Selhurst Park."

To help get your vocal cords warmed up:

Greek: Niotho chara pantou!

Niotho chara pantou! Turkish: Her tarafim mutlu!

Her tarafim mutlu! "I’m feelin’ Glad All Over!"

This one needs a little bit of emphasis...

Greek: Pos itan i ptisi sou?

Pos itan i ptisi sou? Turkish: Uçuşunuz nasıldı?

Uçuşunuz nasıldı? "How was your flight?"

Speaks for itself: