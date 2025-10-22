With this week’s visitors hailing from Cyprus, we handily provide some essential South London phrases in both Greek and Turkish – albeit in a transliterated format, to make it easier for you to read.
Feel free to give some of these a try on Thursday night…
Let's start with the pleasantries:
- Greek: Kalos irthes sto Selhurst Park.
- Turkish: Selhurst Park'a hoş geldiniz.
- "Welcome to Selhurst Park."
To help get your vocal cords warmed up:
- Greek: Niotho chara pantou!
- Turkish: Her tarafim mutlu!
- "I’m feelin’ Glad All Over!"
This one needs a little bit of emphasis...
- Greek: Pos itan i ptisi sou?
- Turkish: Uçuşunuz nasıldı?
- "How was your flight?"
Speaks for itself:
- Greek: Eimaste o kokkinos kai ble stratos!
- Turkish: Kırmızı ve mavi orduyuz.
- "We're the Red and Blue Army!"