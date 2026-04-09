Give some of these Italian phrases a try over the next week or so…

We'll start out with the obvious!

Mi sento felice ovunque!

"I’m feeling Glad All Over!"

And this, of course:

Sud di Londra e orgoglioso.

"South London and Proud."

Always good to be polite:

Come è anda-to il volo?

"How was your flight?"

A question you'll hopefully be asking after next Thursday: