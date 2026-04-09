- Read Glasner’s pre-match team news update.
- Hear more from the Manager here.
- How to watch & follow Thursday night's first leg at Selhurst Park.
Give some of these Italian phrases a try over the next week or so…
We'll start out with the obvious!
- Mi sento felice ovunque!
- "I’m feeling Glad All Over!"
And this, of course:
- Sud di Londra e orgoglioso.
- "South London and Proud."
Always good to be polite:
- Come è anda-to il volo?
- "How was your flight?"
A question you'll hopefully be asking after next Thursday:
- Da che parte si va a Lipsia?
- "Which way to Leipzig?"