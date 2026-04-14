Where to watch Fiorentina v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's match away at Fiorentina will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Coverage will start at 19:00 BST on TNT Sports 3 and HBO Max, ahead of the 20:00 BST kick-off.

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms, offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), and up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. You can subscribe to TNT Sports through HBO Max, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

Where to watch Fiorentina v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.