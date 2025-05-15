If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

The official Wembley Stadium matchday guide can be found here.

Travel

Click here for directions to Wembley.

All those travelling by rail should plan to arrive at Wembley stations no later than one hour prior to kick-off, to ensure sufficient time to enter the stadium.

All three rail/underground stations which serve Wembley Stadium are open.

Please check the National Rail Enquiries and TfL websites to plan your travel in advance and to be notified of real-time travel information and status updates on match day.

You are encouraged to use public transport where possible when attending Wembley. The stadium are working hard to keep their carbon footprint down, and around 75% of people attending events at Wembley Stadium now use public transport.

All guests are urged to consider the various travel options in place – please click here for information.

However, if you need to drive, you should book an official parking space here.

Blue badge parking is available for ticket holders with accessibility needs and this can also be booked directly through the Wembley Official Parking website. For any further accessibility requirements, please review Wembley Stadium’s Access Information page, or visit the Guest support portal.

Post-match, fans are asked to leave the ground promptly and avoid opting for the last train of the day. Please allow for longer journey times from Wembley Stadium to major London transport hubs, due to crowd safety controls for safe station access.