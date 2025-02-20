Our most recent meeting

The last time Palace and Millwall faced off also came in the FA Cup, with the two sides drawn against one another in at the third round stage, back in 2022.

Unlike next week's meeting, that tie was played at Millwall's New Den stadium. Despite a partisan home crowd erupting after Benik Afobe put the hosts ahead, eventually Premier League class would shine through.

A lively affair would eventually turn into the Michael Olise show, the France winger spinning the game on its head, almost single-handedly, in only his third start for the Eagles.